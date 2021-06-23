The Public Service plays a critical role in national development – Edmond Jackson

Director General of Finance and Planning, Edmond Jackson said the Public Service plays a critical role in national development.

He made the point during a Panel Discussion held on Tuesday, as part of activities to commemorate Public Service Week.

Speaking on the topic: A look into the New Norm, a Work Life Balance for Public Servants, Mr. Jackson noted that the work of Public Servants have a significant impact on the development of the nation.

Mr. Jackson urged Public Servants to develop an appreciation of the value of their work.

Activities to mark Public Service Week will continue today with a radio message from Minister responsible for the Public Service, Frederick Stevenson, and a discussion on the Round Table Talk Programme on the topic: Why Establish an Employee Assistant Programme for the Public Service

