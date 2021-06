St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not ready to welcome cruise ships to its shores, because of the low levels of vaccination against Covid 19 here.

The point was made by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonslaves, who said it is important that the country gets its vaccination rates up, before it can welcome any tourists on a large scale.

Rawdica Stephen tells us ore in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

