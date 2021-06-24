Legendary Jamaican sprinter, Veronica Campbell-Brown, has announced her retirement from competitive athletics, ending one of the most successful careers in international track and field.

Campbell-Brown, who celebrated her 39th birthday last month, has won 19 medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships level, and 34 as a senior athlete for Jamaica, including back-to-back 200 metres Olympic gold.

She also won World Championships gold in the 100 metres in Japan in 2007, as well as gold in the 200 metres in 2011 in South Korea.

She was also a member of Jamaica’s gold medal-winning 4×100 metres Women’s Relay teams at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2015 Beijing World Championships.

Campbell-Browne made the announcement on her official Instagram account yesterday, which was also recognised as International Olympic Day. It was also one day before the start of Jamaica’s Olympic Trials.

