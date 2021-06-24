The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is continuing in its effort to reduce the spread of Dengue Fever

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is continuing to carry out fogging and other source reduction activities, to reduce the population of the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, which transmits Dengue Fever

This assurance has come from Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who told NBC News that the number of persons contracting Dengue is still above normal.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said as the Ministry carries out its activities, it is also important for members of the public to support these activities, by playing their part in the fight against Dengue Fever.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

