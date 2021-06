The St. Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC has addressed the island wide power outage which occurred this morning for a three hour period.

Senior Generation Engineer at VINLEC, with responsibility for management of VINLEC’s Power Stations, Augustus Ambrose said this morning’s outage took place as a result of a problem at the Lowmans Power Plant.

Mr. Ambrose also apologized to VINLEC’s customers for any inconvenience caused by this morning’s power outage.

