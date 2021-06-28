South Africa defeated the West Indies to tie the series 1-1

South Africa defeated the West Indies by 16 runs in the 2nd Twenty/20 International at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada yesterday to level the 5-match Series 1-1. The West Indies won the toss decided to field first as they did in the 1st Twenty/20 at the same venue last Saturday. South Africa made 166-7 off their 20 overs, their captain, Temba Bavuma (46 off 33 balls with 5 fours and a 6 ), opening batsman, Reeza Hendricks (42 off 30 balls also with 5 fours and a six), and wicketkeeper/batsman, Qunton de Kock (26) being their top-scorers. Hendricks and de Kock gave South Africa a start of 73 runs.

Left-arm, fast bowler, Obed McCoy led the West Indies bowling attack. He took 3-25 and off-spinner, Kevin Sinclair had 2-23 with a wicket each to fast bowler, Jason Holder (1-26) and medium pacer, Andre Russell (1-18).

South Africa’s bowlers stifled the West Indies batting and restricted them to 150-9 off their 20 overs. Opening batsman, Andre Fletcher (35) and all-rounder, Fabian Allen (34) led the scoring for the West Indies.

Fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada captured 3-37, left-arm, leg-spinner, George Linde took 2-19, and there was a wicket each for fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi (1-49), fast bowler, Anrich Nortje (1-27) and left-arm, wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi (1-16).

The final scores: South Africa 166-7 off 20 overs, the West Indies 150-9 off 20 overs.

South Africa won last Saturday’s opening match of the Series by 8 wickets. The scores: South Africa 160-6 off 20 overs, the West Indies 161-2 off 15 overs.

The 3rd Twenty/20 International is scheduled for tomorrow at 2.00 p. m at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada with the 5-match series level a 1-1.

