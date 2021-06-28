The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), will be launching its digital version of the EC dollar soon

The convenience of Digital Cash will soon be available for Vincentians, as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB prepares to launch a digital version of the EC Dollar, dubbed D-Cash

The initiative was discussed during NBC s Views On Issues programme on Sunday, which examined various aspects of the project.

Chief Risk Officer of the ECCB and Chair of the Bank’s Fintec Working Group, Charmaine Powell – explained that D-Cash is expected to enhance efficiency in the financial system.

Miss Powell disclosed that D-Cash can be accessed by way of an app on a smart device.

Meanwhile, the ECCB says the introduction of D-Cash in St. Vincent and the Grendadines is a timely initiative, as Vincentians recover from the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The point was made by Ketura Charles – Risk Analyst and Lead member of the Fintech Working Group at the ECCB

And, Country Manager for the local branch of RBTT, Vonetta Rogers highlighted the benefits of D-Cash for the Bank’s clients.

