The digital version of the EC Dollar, dubbed D-Cash is expected to launch by the second week in July

Plans are well advanced for the launch in St. Vincent and the Grenadines of the digital version of the EC Dollar, dubbed D-Cash, by the second week in July.

That according to Chief Risk Officer at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank ECCB, Charmaine Powell, who provided an update on plans for the launch, during NBC’s Views On Issues Programme on Sunday.

Miss Powell said the ECCB is currently focusing on building the network of local stakeholders, who would facilitate the use of D-Cash in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, Country Manager for the local branch of RBTT, Vonetta Rogers said the Bank is eagerly awaiting the launch.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

