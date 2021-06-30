Clean up operations in the Red and Orange zone are progressing well

Vincentians have been assured that steady progress is being made with the cleaning of communities in the Red and Orange zones, as the National Recovery Effort continues.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere programme on Monday.

The Prime Minister commended the Roads, Bridges and General Services Authority BRAGSA, for the work it has been doing in a number of these communities.

And he said the clean-up exercise in these communities is extensive and likely to be an ongoing effort, as residents begin to move back home.

The Prime Minister also noted that, at the same time, a range of developmental issues are being addressed.

The Prime Minister said Income Support is also continuing for various categories of workers who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

He disclosed that more 13-million dollars in Income Support has been paid out to more than ten thousand persons from a range of sectors, including tourism, agriculture, fishing, and vending, and with more income support underway.

And he said other categories of workers have been appealing for support.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on NBC Radio on Monday June 28th, 2021 noted that 13.4 million EC dollars has been spent in income support for various sectors of workers from April 16th, 2020 to the June 18th, 2021. The support ranged from 3- 6 months.

This twined with the income support to affected families through the World Food Programme (WFP) accounts for an additional 1.4 million dollars which has been spent. Through this programme, families received between, 300 to 800 EC dollars per month.

