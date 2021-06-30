Director General of Finance and Planning, Edmond Jackson has highlighted the need for improved communication among Government Ministries and Departments, to enhance productivity in the Public Service.

He made the point during a Panel Discussion last week, as part of activities to commemorate Public Service Week on the topic: A look into the New Norm, a Work Life Balance for Public Servants.

Mr. Jackson noted that Public Servants do not use the Government issued email service.

Mr. Jackson said there are many lessons to be learned from the Covid 19 Pandemic, and an effort should be made to use these lessons to improve and modernise the Public Service

Public Service Week was observed with the theme: Resilient Public Service: Appreciating the Spirit and Strength of Public Servants.

