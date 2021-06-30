Two Vincentians, Ms. Keba Cuffy and Ms. Khadisha Smart were ordained to the Holy Order of Deacons within the Anglican Church, Diocese of the Windward Islands yesterday.

The ordination was conducted by the Rt. Rev’d C. Leopold Friday, Bishop of the Windward Islands. They were ordained to the Holy Order of Deacons at the St. George’s Cathedral.

Both Cuffy and Smart have recently completed studies at Codrington College, St. John and the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Barbados where they pursued a diploma in Pastoral Studies and a Bachelor in Theology.

The sermon and charge to the Ordains was delivered by Canon Junior Ballantyne, Rector of the Holy Trinity Parish.

This historic ordination is the first time that two young females have been ordained as deacons in the Church in the Diocese of the Windward Islands.

Photo by; Searchlight Newspaper

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

