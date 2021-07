Prime Minister Rr. Ralph Gonslaves said a number of people are continuing to take the Covid 19 pandemic for granted, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not experienced a massive outbreak, as other countries have.

The Prime Minister said the Covid -19 pandemic is a many-sided challenge that should not be taken for granted.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Cpvid-19 update.

