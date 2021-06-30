VINLEC to replace its aged generators

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, VINLEC is continuing with its preparations to replace its aged generators, in a move to improve service to its customers.

Two new generators will be installed as part of the Cane Hall Generation Expansion Project.

Senior Generation Engineer at VINLEC Augustus Ambrose said the older generators have provided the staff with the relevant knowledge and experience to efficiently install the new ones.

Meanwhile VINLEC’s Station Supervisor at the Cane Power Station Romano Guy, spoke of the company’s safety policy, which he said would be maintained, during the implementation of the Cane Hall Generation Expansion Project.

