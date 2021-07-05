The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has partnered with local recycling plant All Islands Recycling (AIR) to address the issue of the influx in plastic water bottles

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has partnered with local recycling plant All Islands Recycling (AIR) to address the issue of plastic water bottles lying around the country, following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

This was revealed by C.E.O of All Islands Recycling, Dwight Hillocks during the Minding Government’s Business programme aired on NBC Radio.

Mr. Hillocks said with the influx of plastic drinking bottles into St Vincent and the Grenadines through volcano relief efforts, many people have been able to supplement their income by cleaning their communities of these empty bottles and selling them to All Islands Recycling.

He said the Government has provided a grant of three hundred thousand dollars to All Islands Recycling so they have increased the purchasing price and they are currently purchasing and recycling even more empty bottles.

Mr. Hillocks said while it is impossible to remove all of the plastic water bottles being removed out of the environment they are hoping to continue the price increase as long as possible so that more of these bottles can be removed.

