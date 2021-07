The West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women by 5 wickets with 13 balls remaining in the 1st One Day International at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

The scores: Pakistan Women 205-9 off 50 overs (Nida Dar 55, Ayesha Zafar 46, Muneeba Ali 36, Stafanie Taylor 3-29, Anisa Mohammed 2-31), West Indies Women 209-5 off 47.5 overs (Stafanie Taylor 105 not out, Chedean Nation 23, Sadia Iqbal 2-47).

