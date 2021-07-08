West Indies has announced their 15 man squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) three-match series against Australia

Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase are set to return to the West Indies One Day International team during their three-match series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin on 20th July in Barbados.

They missed out on selection for the team’s last 50-overs series against Sri Lanka in March after failing to meet the team’s fitness standards.

Allrounder Chase and middle-order batsman Hetmyer featured in the Test and Twenty/20 International series respectively of the recent home series against South Africa, but Cottrell, the left-arm fast bowler, has not played for West Indies since November 2020.

The squad is Kieron Pollard (captain), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hossein, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd.

The One Day Internationals against Australia will be played at Kensington Oval on 20th, 22nd and 24th July, and will be part of the One Day International Super League for automatic qualification to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Before the One Day International series, the West Indies will meet Australia in five Twenty/20 Internationals in St Lucia, from tomorrow to 16th of this month.

The same squad that featured in the Twenty/20 Internationals against South Africa is set to play the series against Australia as well as the upcoming series against Pakistan.

