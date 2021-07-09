St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to make strides in reducing hunger and under-nourishment across the country.

The point was made by Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, as he contributed to debate on the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Zero Hunger Trust Fund Bill in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Caesar said the Zero Hunger Trust Fund continues to be a benchmark for countries within and outside the region.

Minister Caesar said Vincentians across the country are benefitting from the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

