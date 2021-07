Former District Medical Officer for the Southern Grenadines Dr. Malcolm Grant has said that some patents who’ve had covid-19 over a year ago are still experiencing symptoms of the virus. This phenomena is described as long Covid.

Dr. Grant also made a comparison between long COVID and Chickungunya which he says have similarities.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

