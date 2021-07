Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again condemned the attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead last Wednesday.

President Moise, 53 was shot dead in an attack in his private residence in Haiti’s Capital, Port-au-Prince.

His wife Martine, was also injured and is receiving treatment at a Hospital in Miami.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is continuing to take part on consultations both at the CARICOM Level and UN Security Council.

