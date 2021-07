DR KENNETH RANDOLPH VINCENT JOHN of Villa died on Saturday July 3rd at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Tuesday July 20th at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the cathedral from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm,. Burial will be at the St. Georges Cathedral yard. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.

