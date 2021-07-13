Homeowners are asked to inspect their homes to eliminate mosquito breeding sites

Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health, Ralph Williams said it is the responsibility of homeowners to perform checks around the home to ensure that there are no mosquito breeding sites.

Speaking during NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning, Mr. Williams listed some of the measures which persons can follow to protect themselves from Dengue Fever.

He said such checks should be made at least twice per week.

Mr. Williams said mosquito breeding sites can be reduced if individuals continue to be vigilant.

