West Indies take the Twenty/20 International series with an unbeatable 3-0 lead

The West Indies clinched the Twenty/20 International series against Australia with a dominant six-wicket win to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia last night.

Chris Gayle produced his best knock since his return to the West Indies team with 67 from 38 balls as the West Indies won the match with 31 balls remaining.

Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran who made 32 not out from 27 balls, completed the win with consecutive boundaries off fast bowler, Riley Meredith to seal the series victory with two games to play. Meredith took 3-48 to be the best bowler for Australia.

Australia captain, Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first this time but the batsmen failed to capitalise on several starts, and were restricted to 141-6 off 20 overs. Moises Henriques top scored with 33 and opening batsman, Finch made 30. For the West Indies, leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh took 2-18 from four overs.

Fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, who took 1-18 from 4 overs dismissed opening batsman, Andre Fletcher early for 4 runs. It brought Gayle to the crease and the 41-year-old was at his best for the season. He hit 7 sixes and 4 fours before edging to wicketkeeper, Matthew Wade off fast bowler, Riley Meredith.

The final scores in last night’s match, Australia 141-6 off 20 overs, the West Indies 142-4 off 14.5 overs. The West Indies won by 6 wickets with 31 balls remaining.

The 4th Twenty/20 International is scheduled for tomorrow also at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia at 7.30 p. m.

