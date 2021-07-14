Residents of Fitzhughes and Chateaubelair can now return home

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has given the all clear for residents of Fitzhughes and Chateaubelair to return home.

The Government announced yesterday that the residents of the communities of Fitz-Hughes and Chateaubelair who evacuated due to the explosive eruption of the La Soufrière volcano can return home from Friday 23rd July, 2021.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the National Emergency Council held at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room yesterday Tuesday 13th July, 2021.

The Volcano Alert level remains at Orange.

