An Awareness Campaign is now being conducted to sensitize Vincentians about the EBUS Project

The Vincentian public is today being sensitized about the SVG Intelligence Bus Management and Monitoring System {EBUS} Project through an Awareness Campaign.

The event is being hosted by the Information Technology Services Division, in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology.

The EBUS project involves the installation of Smart Bus Stops at several locations across the country, with funding from the Republic of China, Taiwan.

One of the Coordinators of the Project, Desiree Armstrong says the awareness session is taking place in Kingstown today.

Mrs. Armstrong says a session will be held tomorrow to focus primarily on the installation of the E-BUS devices.

The project is aimed at improving the management of the public transportation sector in SVG.

