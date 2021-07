MR DONALD MARTIN also known as TRY ME of Mesopotamia died on Friday July 9th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Monday July 19th at the Kingstown Chapel. The body lies at the chapel from noon. The service begins at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print