England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets with 2 balls remining in the 3rd Twenty/20 International at Old Trafford, Manchester, England yesterday.

The scores: Pakistan 154-6 off 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 76 not out, Adil Rashid 4-35), England 155-7 off 19.4 overs (Jason Roy 64, Mohammad Hafeez 3-28).

England won the 3-match series 2-1.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print