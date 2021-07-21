The results for last night’s Group CONCACAF Gold Cup matches

Costa Rica, Suriname, Qatar and Panama won the last four Group matches of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States last night.

Costa Rica gained a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in Group C. Suriname beat Guadeloupe 2-1 in Group also in Group C. Qatar defeated Honduras 2-0 in Group D, and Panama had the better of Grenada 3-1 in Group D.

Costa Rica, Qatar and Jamaica have advanced to the quarter-finals which begin on Saturday when Qatar will play against El Salvador; Mexico will oppose Honduras; Costa Rica will meet Canada, and the USA and Jamaica will be in action.

The semi-finals will be played on 29th July, with the Final scheduled for 1st August.

