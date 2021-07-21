The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is preparing to train sixteen Vincentians to become Coral Reef Gardeners

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is preparing to host a major marine conservation program to train sixteen Vincentians to become Coral Reef Gardeners.

Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg says the RVA is partnering with a number of organizations as part of a program being funded by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund.

Ms. Herberg says the aim is to teach Vincentians youths how to become stewards of the marine environment.

She says the project will also focus heavily on protection of the coastline and developing coral nurseries.

