A Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday to celebrate the 63rd Anniversary of the Park Hill Evangelical Church.

Pastor at the Church Conroy Huggins says the Church is also celebrating its 29th Anniversary since the dedication of its home sanctuary.

He says the Service begins at 10am on Sunday and will focus on Thanksgiving.

Pastor Huggins says Sunday’s Thanksgiving Service will be held with the theme “Experiencing His Prosperity in our Lives.

