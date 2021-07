The first 3-day match in a 3-match series between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and a Windward Islands Cricket Board XI ended in a draw at the National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada on Tuesday.

The scores: Windward Islands Volcanoes 203 (Desron Maloney 95 not out, Ryan John 35, Darel Cysu 6-65), and 305 (Keron Cottoy 87, Preston Mc Sween 46, Devon Smith 44, Vincent Lewis 3-63), Windward Islands Cricket Board XI 119 (Preston Mc Sween 4-31, Gilon Tyson 3-33), and 28-3.

