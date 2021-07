Sri Lanka defeated India by 3 wickets with 48 balls remaining under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) at Colombo, Sri Lanka yesterday.

The scores: India 225 off 43.1 overs, Sri Lanka 227-7 off 39 overs.

India won the 3-match series 2-1.

