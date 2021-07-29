MR ACKIE FITZGERALD better known as STARKY of Owia died on Saturday July 17th at the age of 46. The funeral takes place on Wednesday August 4th at the St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols. Transportation will be provided by Pastor Daniel Bus – HD 452 and will leave Tokyo at 8:30 am

