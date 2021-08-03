Funding for the Housing Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Project has been approved

Government has approved some 11.5 million dollars for the Housing Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Project.

Under the project, over five hundred homes have already been identified, as a result of damage by the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Ministry of Transport and Works has done an extensive assessment of communities in the red zone, and 553 houses will have to be repaired or rebuilt.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says damage to the houses has been identified in four categories.

