Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has called for more efforts to be made in governing the country’s Marine Resources.

The Minister raised the issue during his address at an Open Debate organized by the United Nations, with the theme “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International cooperation”.

He said St. Vincent and the Grenadines attaches great significance to today’s discussion.

The Finance Minister said United Nations Member States must look at ways to enhance their coordination in response to Maritime Security threats.

