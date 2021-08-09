Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves returns to island this afternoon

A welcome party is expected to be at the Argyle International Airport this afternoon for the arrival of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Dr. Gonsalves will return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.

The Prime Minister underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scan, after he was struck in the head by protestors outside the Parliament Building on Thursday.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said his health condition would have to be monitored closely, because of the concussion sustained in his head.

Meanwhile, Minister of Urban Development, Airports and Seaports, Julian Francis says a Motorcade will be held this afternoon to welcome the Prime Minister home.

