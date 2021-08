Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said if a person missed the date for their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, that person is still eligible to receive their second dose.

Dr. Keizer Beache said immunity is greater when the second dose of the vaccine is postponed until after 3 weeks of the first dose.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

