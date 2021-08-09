Vincentian Cultural Ambassador Trevor Winston Lockhart was laid to rest today, following a Funeral Service on Saturday at the St Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Brooklyn New York.

Several individuals paid tribute to the late Cultural Icon, including Luxi Morris; Adrian bailey; John Hinds; Cyril Scorcher Thomas; Soso’s Son Renson Haynes and Daughter Shanelle Lockhart.

Members of Parliament also paid tribute to Winston Soso during last week’s siting of Parliament.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves called on persons involved in the Creative Industry to pay more attention to issues relating to Copyright.

Winston Soso was buried at the Cypress Hill Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. A Memorial Service will take place in St. Vincent at a later date.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

