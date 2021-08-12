Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has outlined some of the provisions of the Public Order Act

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves last night outlined some of the provisions of the Public Order Act, as he discussed the events of Thursday August 5th, when he was struck in his head with an object thrown by a protestor.

Speaking during the Round Table Talk Programme last night, the Prime Minister made it clear that Parliamentarians have a right to have unhindered access to and from Parliament.

The Prime Minister said the matter is addressed in the Public Order Act (Chapter 396 of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines).

The Prime Minister said provisions are also made to address this issue, in the House of Assembly (Privileges, Powers and Immunities) Act.

The Prime Minister said for over 27 years as a Parliamentarian, he has never known of a single case of a Member of Parliament being hindered in going to or coming from the House of Assembly by any protester.

