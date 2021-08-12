The official launch of “D-Cash” will be held this afternoon

An official launch will be held here this afternoon, for the digital version of the EC Dollar, dubbed D-Cash, which is now available for public use in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the ECCB has issued DCash to the RBTT Caribbean Bank, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (RBTT SVG).

Individuals and business owners who hold accounts with RBTT SVG can now sign-up to use DCash through that financial institution.

Individuals who do not hold accounts with the RBTT SVG can sign-up with the St Vincent Co-operative Bank Limited.

The ECCB says it is continuing to work with other financial institutions in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to have them DCash-ready.

The ECCB says it sees the roll-out of DCash in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as key to assisting with the rebuilding efforts here, following the recent explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The Bank says the DCash platform provides a safer, faster, cheaper way for persons to send and receive funds via the use of a smart device, and seeks to increase financial inclusion in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), especially to those who do not have access to traditional banking services.

This afternoon’s launch takes place at the ECCB Office at Frenches Gate from two o’clock. The event would also be streamed live on Facebook and Youtube.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

