World Netball has appointed two new ambassadors

The international governing body for netball, rebranded World Netball, has appointed two of Jamaica’s best-loved netball stars, Marva Bernard, and Shamera Sterling as official ambassadors.

President of Americas Netball and World Netball Board of Director for Americas, Bernard has been made World Netball’s Teamwork Ambassador, while current Jamaica defender, Sterling will become the Athlete Ambassador for the Americas region.

Bernard has been involved in the netball world for over 40 years. She is credited with being the driving force behind taking the sport to new heights during her 10-year tenure as President of the Jamaica Netball Association.

Sterling is one of the world’s most exciting netballers. She is currently playing for Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball League.

World Netball will be revealing a team of ambassadors representing the organisation’s newly launched Values of Excellence, Teamwork, Heart, Integrity, Courage, Athlete and Leadership. Together, the Values reflect World Netball’s commitment to operating within an ethical framework.

Bernard and Sterling were two of the first famous faces to appear in World Netball’s ‘Your Netball World’ virtual mosaic, which depicted netball faces and stories from all over the globe to celebrate the international netball family.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

