The Government continues the rebuilding process for displaced persons

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing the process of rebuilding of homes in the Red and Orange Zones for persons displaced as a result of the volcanic eruption.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio on Wednesday that several State Agencies are involved in the rebuilding process, which he described as a mammoth task.

The Prime Minister also said that steady progress is being made in the restoration of Utility Services in the Red Zone.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre is continuing to monitor the La Soufriere even as the activity has remained low.

The volcano is at alert level Orange.

