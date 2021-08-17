The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre is conducting a survey here in SVG

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, SRC, is currently conducting a survey here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to evaluate the effectiveness of the crisis communications which it provided, in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Stacy Edwards – Manager of the Outreach and Education Section of the SRC, says the Centre is collaborating with the University of Cambridge to carry out the exercise.

Miss Edwards said the evaluation exercise has three components.

Miss Edwards said the third component of the survey involves interviews with specific stakeholders.

Stacy Edwards – Manager of the Outreach and Education Section of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.

