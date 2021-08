The Government has given the all clear for residents north of the Dry River from Rabacca to Owia to return home by Monday August 23rd

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on Radio yesterday.

He said this decision was taken on Monday at a Meeting of the National Emergency Management Council.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said provision will be made for evacuees whose homes have been severely damaged.

