Local Weather Forecast

The local Met Office says the chance of showers will increase across St Vincent and the Grenadines over the next few days as two tropical waves traverse the island chain at different times.

Today the first tropical wave will continue to affect the island generating occasional moderate showers, with showers possibly intensifying later today.

Lingering instability will allow for some occasional showers on Friday, and by Saturday, the other tropical wave will move into the vicinity.

As a result, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast into the weekend.

A moderate) wind flow will move across SVG blowing predominantly from the east. A brief veering to the east south east is likely around Friday morning.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells ranging between 0.5m – 1.0m on the western coasts and 1.5m- 2.0m on the eastern coasts during the next 72 hours period. In addition, there will be varying concentrations of haze intrusion during the next few days.

