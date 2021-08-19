No New COVID-19 positive Cases have been reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

There were no new COVID-19 positive cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and twenty-nine (129) samples processed on Tuesday August 17th, 2021.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Fifty cases are currently active and twelve persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand three hundred and twenty (2320) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, two hundred and fifty-eight (2258) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Committee says, in view of the increased risk of infection with and subsequent transmission of COVID-19, posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strict compliance with all protocols and recommendations including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.

