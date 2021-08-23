Local Weather Forecast

Vincentians have been advised to remain vigilant, as the country continues to feel the impact of a Tropical Wave.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the country continues to feel the impact of the weather system.

The Met Office says cloudy to overcast skies, frequent pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of light rain and scattered thunderstorms are anticipated across St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to the passage of the tropical wave.

Rainfall accumulations of approximately 3-4 inches with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible during the next 24 hours.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, any additional rainfall could lead to additional flooding and land slippage.

The Met officials say, as a result, the flood advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding has been upgraded to a Flash-Flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 pm today. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise extreme caution.

In addition, wind speeds ranging between 19 – 31 mph are anticipated as the tropical wave crosses the islands. The Met Office says these near gale speeds would agitate the ocean surface and cause sea conditions to become moderate. Small craft operators and sea bathers should therefore exercise extreme caution for above normal sea swells and gusty winds and reduced visibility due to heavy showers.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

The flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

