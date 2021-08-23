The West Indies Masters Over-50s emerges victorious over Canada Over-50s

At the weekend, The West Indies Masters Over-50s gained an eight-wicket victory over Canada Over-50s at the Danville Ground in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada in the Final of the Tri-Series which also included the USA.

The final scores: Canada Over-50s 146 off 44.3 overs (Vishan De Mel 49, Roshan Jayaskera 33, David Mohamed 30, Zamin Amin 5-22), WI Over-50s 147-2 off 30 overs (Sudesh Dhaniram 46 not out, Daniel Sadeo 33, Krish Harricharran 29, Shivnauth Seeram 29 not out).

The series was part of preparations for the World Masters Over-50s Championship in South Africa later this year.

