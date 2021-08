A Post Volcano Recovery Auction and Conservation Initiative was launched yesterday by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund in collaboration with Jones Group Inc and Nedyah Media.

The auction will be hosted for two weeks on Charity Buzz, an international online auctioning platform to raise funds for volcano recovery efforts.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano update.

