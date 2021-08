The Central Water and Sewerage Authority is continuing work on the water supply system north of the Dry River, which was impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Senior Engineer for Design Planning and Hydrology at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Bernard Maloney says so far work has been done on the Sandy Bay, Owia and Fancy Water sources.

Mr. Maloney says work in continuing this week to ensure that the system is fully restored by the end of this month.

