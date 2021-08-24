NEMO has received several reports of flooding and landslides

Clean-up operations are being carried out in several communities that have been impacted by landslides over the last few days.

The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO has received reports of flooding and landslides in several areas, as a result of the tropical wave affecting the island.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes says South Rivers is one of the communities that was significantly impacted because of the heavy rainfall in the interior of the island.

She tells NBC News that were also reports of damage to several retaining walls.

Ms. Forbes is urging Vincentians to remain vigilant as the Hurricane season will intensify.

